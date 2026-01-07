Sri Lotus Developers jumps after entering Gift City with ultra-luxury project

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty rallied 4.95% to Rs 168.65 after announcing its expansion into GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the development of an ultra luxury project, spanning over 1 million square feet (sq. ft) of built-up area.

The expansion into GIFT City marks the companys first project in Gujarat and a significant milestone in its expansion beyond its core Mumbai market. The project will be undertaken through its subsidiary, Rise Root Projects, which has entered into a development agreement with Abhishek Bachchan having profit-sharing arrangement, enabling the company to leverage its core strengths in design, planning, development, and execution.

The proposed development will comprise a thoughtfully planned mix of premium retail, Grade-A commercial office spaces and high-end residential units etc. The project is designed to address the growing demand from financial institutions, fintech firms and IT / ITeS companies.

Supported by the companys strong execution capabilities and proven track record of timely delivery, the project is expected to be completed over a period of 4 years post launch of the project. Anand K Pandit, chairman & managing director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, said, We are pleased to announce our entry into the GIFT City Area, Gandhinagar with our flagship ultra luxury mixed use project. GIFT City is rapidly emerging as a premier global financial and business hub, supported by progressive policy initiatives, robust infrastructure development, and increasing interest from domestic and international investors. Our expansion into this market is driven by the objective of addressing the rising demand for premium and ultra-luxury residential and commercial spaces within the region.