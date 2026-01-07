Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro incorporates WoS - SuFin

Larsen & Toubro incorporates WoS - SuFin

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

On 02 January 2026

Larsen & Toubro has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz, SuFin on 02 January 2026. This intimation is being issued by the Company, pursuant to receipt of Certificate of Incorporation of SuFin from Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 07 January 2026.

SuFin is formed for the purpose of engaging in wholesale trade through e-commerce. Sufin has been formed primarily to continue the current Sufin Business carried by the Company on the terms to be agreed in future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 120 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,150 mark

Refex Industries bags Rs 43.71-cr ash transportation order

Godrej Consumer expects double-digit topline growth in Q3 FY26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 10,000 equity shares under ESOP

Sri Lotus Developers forays into GIFT City Area, Gandhinagar

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story