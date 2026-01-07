Larsen & Toubro incorporates WoS - SuFin

On 02 January 2026

Larsen & Toubro has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz, SuFin on 02 January 2026. This intimation is being issued by the Company, pursuant to receipt of Certificate of Incorporation of SuFin from Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 07 January 2026.

SuFin is formed for the purpose of engaging in wholesale trade through e-commerce. Sufin has been formed primarily to continue the current Sufin Business carried by the Company on the terms to be agreed in future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News