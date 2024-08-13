Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 10.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 290.69 croreNet profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 10.31% to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 290.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 280.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales290.69280.42 4 OPM %18.2420.18 -PBDT56.4559.95 -6 PBT46.1250.48 -9 NP33.8337.72 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News