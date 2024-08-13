Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 10.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 10.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 290.69 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 10.31% to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 290.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 280.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales290.69280.42 4 OPM %18.2420.18 -PBDT56.4559.95 -6 PBT46.1250.48 -9 NP33.8337.72 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Voda Idea, RVNL, HDFC Bank in focus amid MSCI Index rejig news

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Five-member expert team to visit landslide-hit areas in Wayanad today

India's biggest shadow bank Bajaj Finance aims to borrow $500 million loan

Oppn defaming country, refugees know India is safe for minorities: Rijiju

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story