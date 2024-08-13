Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 10.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 290.69 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 10.31% to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 290.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 280.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.290.69280.4218.2420.1856.4559.9546.1250.4833.8337.72

