Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Latent View Analytics Ltd clocked volume of 15.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares
Carborundum Universal Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 August 2025.
Latent View Analytics Ltd clocked volume of 15.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.12% to Rs.424.65. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 27.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.50% to Rs.944.00. Volumes stood at 4.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Dabur India Ltd notched up volume of 106.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.06% to Rs.532.80. Volumes stood at 6.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd clocked volume of 7933.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1,327.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.10% to Rs.51.60. Volumes stood at 5831.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 22.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.98% to Rs.303.85. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.
