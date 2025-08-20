Barometers trade with substantial gains; realty shares rally for 3rd day

The key equity indices traded with decent gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Realty shares extended gains for three trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 272.63 points or 0.34% to 81,919.04. The Nifty 50 index rose 84.85 points or 0.34% to 25,065.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.31%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,334 shares rose and 1,647 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.29% to 915.95. The index jumped 4.16% in the previous three trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (up 4.09%), Lodha Developers (up 2.97%), Raymond (up 2.56%), Godrej Properties (up 1.27%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.87%), Sobha (up 0.44%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.37%) added. On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.76%), Anant Raj (down 0.49%) and DLF (down 0.41%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.15% to 6.502 from the previous close of 6.512. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.9975 compared with its close of 87.1300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 98,650.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 98.32. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.21% to 4.311. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement rose 62 cents or 0.94% to $66.41 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Vishnu Chemicals rallied 4.64% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vishnu Strontium has commenced commercial production of Strontium Carbonate at its Atchutapuram unit, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Satin Creditcare Network rose 0.66%. The company said that its a wholly owned subsidiary, Satin Finserv, has appointed Pramod Marar as its new chief executive officer (CEO).