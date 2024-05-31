Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRU Steels standalone net profit declines 77.55% in the March 2024 quarter

SRU Steels standalone net profit declines 77.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 88.51% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of SRU Steels declined 77.55% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.51% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.29% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 18.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.049.05 -89 18.3216.72 10 OPM %16.358.62 -2.788.13 - PBDT0.170.69 -75 0.511.05 -51 PBT0.150.66 -77 0.430.95 -55 NP0.110.49 -78 0.320.70 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kalyani Steels spurts on inking MoU with Odisha Govt

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 67.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels hit all-time high as Q3 PAT jumps 67% YoY

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Saanvi Advisors standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

S.V. Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2024 quarter

KBS India standalone net profit rises 670.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kotia Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story