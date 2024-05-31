Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.V. Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2024 quarter

S.V. Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of S.V. Trading & Agencies declined 47.50% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.85% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks rise

Financials shares gain

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Twin Roses Trades &amp; Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

KBS India standalone net profit rises 670.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kotia Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 23.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story