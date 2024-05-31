Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saanvi Advisors standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Saanvi Advisors standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Saanvi Advisors declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.28 -100 00.36 -100 OPM %032.14 -08.33 - PBDT0.060.16 -63 0.270.26 4 PBT0.060.16 -63 0.270.26 4 NP0.030.11 -73 0.190.17 12

May 31 2024

