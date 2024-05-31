KBS India standalone net profit rises 670.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.55% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of KBS India rose 670.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.55% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
