KBS India standalone net profit rises 670.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 93.55% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of KBS India rose 670.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.55% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.31 94 1.741.62 7 OPM %-66.67-112.90 --72.99-15.43 - PBDT0.830.12 592 0.350.21 67 PBT0.760.11 591 0.060.20 -70 NP0.770.10 670 0.070.17 -59

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

