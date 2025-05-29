Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRU Steels standalone net profit rises 472.73% in the March 2025 quarter

SRU Steels standalone net profit rises 472.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 1425.00% to Rs 15.86 crore

Net profit of SRU Steels rose 472.73% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1425.00% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.32% to Rs 25.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.861.04 1425 25.3418.32 38 OPM %2.4616.35 --2.602.78 - PBDT0.650.17 282 -0.400.51 PL PBT0.630.15 320 -0.460.43 PL NP0.630.11 473 -0.460.32 PL

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

