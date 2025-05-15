SSWL declines as Q4 PAT tumbles 88% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) slipped 1.85% to Rs 236.45 after its consolidated net profit fell 88.23% to Rs 60.66 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 515.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 15.46% YoY to Rs 1,233.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax for the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 78.03 crore, marking a decline of 85.07% compared to Rs 522.96 crore in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit dropped by 71.05% to Rs 195.28 crore, on a 1.65% increase in total revenue to Rs 4,428.99 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News