Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 1757.65 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 10.94% to Rs 287.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 1757.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1286.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.62% to Rs 827.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.83% to Rs 4819.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3830.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1757.651286.054819.963830.4515.1222.4218.2122.68411.16361.811228.351145.52384.07342.321125.171070.94287.19258.88827.33783.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News