Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 1757.65 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 10.94% to Rs 287.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 1757.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1286.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.62% to Rs 827.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.83% to Rs 4819.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3830.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1757.651286.05 37 4819.963830.45 26 OPM %15.1222.42 -18.2122.68 - PBDT411.16361.81 14 1228.351145.52 7 PBT384.07342.32 12 1125.171070.94 5 NP287.19258.88 11 827.33783.28 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 17.62% in the March 2025 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CESC consolidated net profit declines 6.75% in the March 2025 quarter

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 152.38% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story