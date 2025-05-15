South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 19.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.34% to Rs 2373.44 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 19.17% to Rs 342.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.34% to Rs 2373.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2274.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.76% to Rs 1303.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1070.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.29% to Rs 9413.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8612.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

