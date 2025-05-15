Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Fluoro Carbons standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons declined 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.85% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 19.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 17.62% in the March 2025 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story