Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 40.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.08% to Rs 234.80 croreNet profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 40.59% to Rs 55.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.08% to Rs 234.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales234.80172.54 36 OPM %93.3394.64 -PBDT74.7553.47 40 PBT74.0252.82 40 NP55.3839.39 41
