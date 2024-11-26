Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 40.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.08% to Rs 234.80 crore

Net profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 40.59% to Rs 55.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.08% to Rs 234.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.234.80172.5493.3394.6474.7553.4774.0252.8255.3839.39

