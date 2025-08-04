Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.03% to Rs 173.07 crore

Net profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology rose 41.30% to Rs 20.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.03% to Rs 173.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.173.07141.8317.0816.8932.1122.7528.4720.4020.8714.77

