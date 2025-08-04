Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aug 04 2025
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2025.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd soared 18.63% to Rs 521.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31648 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd spiked 8.19% to Rs 413. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd surged 7.52% to Rs 388.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd spurt 7.34% to Rs 2290.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76110 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd added 6.67% to Rs 187.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aug 04 2025

