Sensex jumps over 300 pts; auto shares gear up

The frontline indices traded with modest gains in the mid-morning trade despite mixed global cues. The Nifty traded above the 24,650 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 299.68 points or 0.37% to 80,899.59. The Nifty 50 index added 115.05 points or 0.47% to 24,679.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,998 shares rose and 1,838 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its meeting today, 4 August 2025, and is scheduled to announce its decision on the key interest rate on 6 August. The RBI had unexpectedly lowered its key repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50% at its May meetinglarger than market expectations of a 25 bps reductionwhile shifting its policy stance from accommodative to neutral. The move brought total rate cuts to 100 bps since February, pushing borrowing costs to their lowest level since August 2022. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index rose 1.51% to 23,764.85. The index shed 0.52% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Tube Investments of India (up 4.4%), Hero MotoCorp (up 3.12%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.95%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.99%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.83%), Eicher Motors (up 1.79%), Bosch (up 1.73%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.51%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.47%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 1.34%) advanced. Hyundai Motor India (down 1.22%), Balkrishna Industries (down 0.86%) and Apollo Tyres (down 0.54%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Vishnu Chemicals dropped 10.10% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.78% to Rs 32.22 crore despite a 2.52% jump in income from operations to Rs 345.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Titagarh Rail Systems advanced 2.11% after the company secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1,598.55 crore from NCC for the Mumbai Metro Rail project under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Global Markets: Asian shares traded mixed on Monday as investors assessed the latest round of tariffs that have been levied by the U.S. on its trading partners. These tariffs have raised concerns over mounting inflation and could also possibly lead to an economic slowdown. Movements in crude oil prices will be closely watched after OPEC+ announced a significant output hike. On Sunday, the bloc agreed to raise production by 547,000 barrels per day for Septemberthe latest in a series of accelerated increases aimed at regaining market share.

The decision comes amid concerns over potential supply disruptions related to Russia, with OPEC+ citing a healthy global economy and low inventories as key factors behind the move. On Wall Street, major equity indices ended lower on Friday as a weaker-than-expected jobs report, combined with fresh U.S. tariffs on dozens of trading partners, fueled concerns that the American economy might be slowing down significantly. The S&P 500 slipped 1.6% to close at 6,238.01, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.24% to 20,650.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 542.40 points, or 1.23%, to finish the session at 43,588.58. Data released by the Labor Department on Friday showed that the US nonfarm payrolls rose by 73,000 in July 2025, well below expectations of 110,000. The revised figures for May and June showed that employment was cumulatively lower by 258,000 than previously reported, suggesting the labor market may be cooling more rapidly than initially anticipated.