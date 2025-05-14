Standard Glass Lining Technology launches new product of heat exchangers

Standard Glass Lining Technology is launching a new product: Glass Lined Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers, effective from 14 May 2025.The product has been developed in collaboration with AGI Group, Japan, utilizing their advanced technology. It is designed to overcome the limitations of conventional graphite heat exchangers by providing enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and operational safety for critical process applications.
