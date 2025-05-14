Tata Elxsi rises on collaboration with Mercedes-Benz R&D India

Tata Elxsi rose 2.2% to Rs 6115.85 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to support engineering and software development for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

The partnership aims to scale next-generation automotive innovation from India, with Tata Elxsi contributing its deep expertise in automotive software, including platforms for autonomous, electric, and connected vehicles. This engagement is part of Mercedes-Benzs broader strategy to enhance its SDV capabilities, which focus on delivering integrated software architectures for improved vehicle performance, intuitive interfaces, and seamless user experiences.

Tata Elxsi will leverage its proprietary solutions such as the AVENIR SDV suite and AUTONOMAI ADAS suite, backed by its network of Mobility Innovation Centres and engineering talent.

Manoj Raghavan, MD and CEO, Tata Elxsi, said, "This collaboration underscores our deep domain expertise and capabilities in Automotive Software and Digital, including Software Defined Vehicles, and provides us with a unique opportunity to contribute to the Mercedes-Benz vision of building the world's most desirable cars. We have been partnering with MBRDI for over a decade now, and this collaboration marks a milestone moment and sets the stage for further scaling and deepening our relationship."

Tata Elxsi is a leading provider of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. The company reported 12.4% fall in net profit to Rs 172.4 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 196.9 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations for the period under review aggregated to Rs 908.3 crore, up 0.3% YoY.

