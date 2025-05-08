Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Delta Transformers receives work orders worth Rs 61.98 cr

Star Delta Transformers receives work orders worth Rs 61.98 cr

May 08 2025
From Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company

Star Delta Transformers has been awarded orders of Transformers for total contract value of Rs.61,98,91,323.49 from Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company.

The scope of the contract includes: Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB Cable , Distribution Transformers substation and supporting works such as DPs , TPs, crossing , etc. for separation of 11 KV mix feeders and mix DTRs under Revamped Reforms based and results linked distribution sector scheme (RDSS)Feeder Separation(FSP) KfW package IV Lot-I (betul) of MPMKVVCL, Bhopal.

