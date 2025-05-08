Linc consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 153.93 crore

Net profit of Linc rose 4.85% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 153.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.20% to Rs 38.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 543.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 507.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

153.93140.80543.48507.8512.5011.9011.8511.1120.4519.3066.1661.1116.8615.5851.2146.1212.1111.5538.0434.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News