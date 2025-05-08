Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linc consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Linc consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 153.93 crore

Net profit of Linc rose 4.85% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 153.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.20% to Rs 38.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 543.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 507.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.93140.80 9 543.48507.85 7 OPM %12.5011.90 -11.8511.11 - PBDT20.4519.30 6 66.1661.11 8 PBT16.8615.58 8 51.2146.12 11 NP12.1111.55 5 38.0434.21 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 47.16% in the March 2025 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 90.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 1084.38% in the March 2025 quarter

United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 22.52% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story