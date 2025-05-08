EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.43% to Rs 17.58 crore

Net Loss of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 27.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 77.43% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 126.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.28% to Rs 406.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

17.5877.88406.37263.39-36.23-44.980-49.98-1.80-27.4716.69-123.91-7.15-29.080.14-129.19-6.24-27.941.44-126.13

