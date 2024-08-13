Caprolactam Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.63% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net loss of Caprolactam Chemicals reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.63% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.122.0622.3236.890.110.77-0.270.40-0.270.30

