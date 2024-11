Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 7.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 36.83 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 7.72% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.36.8337.019.2611.243.874.353.674.152.873.11

