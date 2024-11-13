Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 112.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.70% to Rs 54.45 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 112.62% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.70% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.4530.477.073.844.021.803.391.372.191.03

