Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 2366.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.92% to Rs 44.05 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics rose 2366.67% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.92% to Rs 44.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44.0549.457.795.482.221.460.750.140.740.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News