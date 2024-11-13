N G Industries standalone net profit rises 364.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of N G Industries rose 364.06% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.384.3310.5012.013.650.873.500.692.970.64

