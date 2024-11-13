Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

N G Industries standalone net profit rises 364.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of N G Industries rose 364.06% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.384.33 1 OPM %10.5012.01 -PBDT3.650.87 320 PBT3.500.69 407 NP2.970.64 364

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

