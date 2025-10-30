Nifty November futures trade at premium

Larsen & Toubro, Vodafone Idea and Bharat Heavy Electricals were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,037.40, a premium of 159.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,877.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 176.05 points or 0.68% to 25,877.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.79% to 12.07.

Larsen & Toubro, Vodafone Idea and Bharat Heavy Electricals were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.