Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 54.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 21.51 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance declined 54.30% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.5118.9169.0864.621.984.071.763.901.383.02

