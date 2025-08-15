Electronica Finance standalone net profit rises 7.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 161.65 crore

Net profit of Electronica Finance rose 7.13% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 161.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.161.65128.9648.1748.7718.4517.3814.7313.9710.9710.24

