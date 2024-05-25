Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S Chand & Company consolidated net profit rises 25.51% in the March 2024 quarter

S Chand &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 25.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 437.16 crore

Net profit of S Chand & Company rose 25.51% to Rs 129.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 437.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 390.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.25% to Rs 56.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 662.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 610.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales437.16390.51 12 662.58610.32 9 OPM %42.6237.55 -16.5815.76 - PBDT182.31147.88 23 104.45108.40 -4 PBT169.82134.35 26 58.2562.04 -6 NP129.23102.96 26 56.6366.04 -14

