Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 437.16 croreNet profit of S Chand & Company rose 25.51% to Rs 129.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 437.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 390.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.25% to Rs 56.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 662.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 610.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News