Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.92% to Rs 138.62 croreNet Loss of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 30.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.92% to Rs 138.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales138.6298.37 41 OPM %20.6115.10 -PBDT-2.836.44 PL PBT-27.050.27 PL NP-30.09-2.12 -1319
Powered by Capital Market - Live News