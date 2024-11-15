Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 42.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 218.42 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India rose 42.82% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 218.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

