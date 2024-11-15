Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 42.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 42.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 218.42 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India rose 42.82% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 218.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales218.42200.35 9 OPM %12.7810.92 -PBDT30.4923.24 31 PBT25.1817.42 45 NP18.4112.89 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Poll officials seize cash, goods worth Rs 536 crore ahead of Maharashtra elections

SBI seeks $1.25 bn in country's largest dollar-denominated loan of 2024

PM Modi to unveil projects on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in Bihar

Tropical storm Sara makes landfall in Honduras, brings heavy rain to region

Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story