Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 109.17% to Rs 5.02 crore

Net profit of Starlog Enterprises reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 109.17% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.022.40 109 OPM %41.04-10.83 -PBDT2.02-1.56 LP PBT1.06-2.64 LP NP1.78-2.58 LP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

