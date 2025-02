Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 22.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 53.02 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 22.45% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 53.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.53.0244.0621.9520.4012.4310.588.856.906.605.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News