CFF soars after bagging work order from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

CFF Fluid Control surged 7.83% to Rs 457 after the company informed that it has received the biennial rate contract from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders worth approximately Rs 46.46 crore.

The contract is for providing engineering work for Project-MRLC-2 INS SHANKUSH.

The said contract has to be executed by August 2026.

CFF Fluid Control is engaged in business of manufacturing and servicing of shipboard machinery, critical component systems and test facilities for submarines & surface ships for defence sector. Further we also design, manufacture and service mechanical equipments and systems for industries like nuclear and clean energy.

The company recorded a revenue from operations of Rs 59.45 crore and net profit of Rs 10.09 crore for the half year ended on 30 September 2023.

