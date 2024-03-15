Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Swan Energy Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2024.

Paisalo Digital Ltd soared 8.81% to Rs 134.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 7.46% to Rs 558.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd surged 7.40% to Rs 15225. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 291 shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd jumped 6.85% to Rs 236.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd rose 5.97% to Rs 1603.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6348 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

