State Bank of India receives ESG ratings for FY2025

State Bank of India announced that four ESG rating providers have assigned ESG rating to the Bank for FY 2025 as below:

SES ESG Research - 71.2 (Medium)

ESG Risk Assignments & Insights - 56.54 (Adequate)

NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics - 72

CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics - Crisil ESG-68 (Strong) / Crisil core ESG-74

