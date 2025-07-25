InterGlobe Aviation receives upgrade in LT rating on bank facilities

From ICRA

InterGlobe Aviation announced that ICRA has upgraded long term issuer credit rating and long-term credit rating assigned to banking facilities of the Company as detailed below:

Total bank loan facilities rated - Rs 9,000 crore

Long term rating - [ICRA]AA (Stable) (upgraded from [ICRA]AA-)

Short term rating - [ICRA]A1+ (reaffirmed)

