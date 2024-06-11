State Bank of India soars 0.5%, gains for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 835.95, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.47% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 13.32% jump in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 835.95, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. State Bank of India has gained around 3.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 4.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49780.9, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 265.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 840.55, up 0.96% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

