State Bank of India up for five straight sessions

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 857.6, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% gain in NIFTY and a 19.05% gain in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 857.6, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 24231.5. The Sensex is at 79637.73, down 0.92%. State Bank of India has added around 9.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52317.4, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 861.7, up 0.26% on the day. State Bank of India is up 47.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% gain in NIFTY and a 19.05% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

