Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India up for five straight sessions

State Bank of India up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 857.6, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% gain in NIFTY and a 19.05% gain in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 857.6, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 24231.5. The Sensex is at 79637.73, down 0.92%. State Bank of India has added around 9.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52317.4, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 861.7, up 0.26% on the day. State Bank of India is up 47.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% gain in NIFTY and a 19.05% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Telecom issue: NCLAT dismisses petitions, says IBC to prevail over Trai Act

OnePlus 12 users in India get Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 update: Details

Rural demand lifts FMCG sector to 5.7% growth in July-Sept: NielsenIQ

Taiwan to help companies move from China given likely Trump tariffs

Quick Heal expects new anti-fraud product to boost its consumer business

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story