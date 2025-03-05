Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 110.94, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 4.14% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 110.94, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 2.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8347.75, up 3.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 251.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 232.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 111.3, up 2.8% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

