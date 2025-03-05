Tata Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 143.91, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 4.14% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.91, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 8.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8347.75, up 3.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 342.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 317.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.79, up 3.36% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is down 5.07% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 4.14% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

