Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.44%, rises for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3583, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has dropped around 12.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37276.95, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

