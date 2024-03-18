Steel Authority of India Ltd rises for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.6, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.03% in last one year as compared to a 29.79% jump in NIFTY and a 45.09% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.6, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22049.5. The Sensex is at 72775.34, up 0.18%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has slipped around 2.1% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7802.65, up 1.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 206.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 498.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.35, up 3.69% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 45.03% in last one year as compared to a 29.79% jump in NIFTY and a 45.09% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 16.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News