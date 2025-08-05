Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 0.64%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 7.46% over last one month compared to 2.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.98% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 0.64% today to trade at Rs 124.65. The BSE Metal index is down 0.16% to quote at 31020.46. The index is down 2.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 0.58% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 2.07 % over last one year compared to the 2.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.