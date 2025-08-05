Indusind Bank gains on appointing Rajiv Anand as MD & CEO

Indusind Bank rose 2.19% to Rs 821.50 after the bank's board of directors announced the appointment of Rajiv Anand as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective 25 August 2025, for a term of 3 years.
Rajiv Anand is the former deputy managing director of Axis Bank, where he led the Wholesale Banking division and was instrumental in driving the bank's digital transformation agenda. He brings extensive experience in Capital Markets and Banking, having held senior management positions at several leading global financial institutions.
Rajiv joined Axis Asset Management in 2009 as its founding managing director & CEO. He later transitioned to Axis Bank, where he was appointed President of Retail Banking. Following this, he was inducted into the Board of Axis Bank and took charge as Head of Wholesale Banking. He holds a Commerce degree and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.
Commenting on this appointment, Sunil Mehta, the chairman of the board of directors, IndusInd Bank said: On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Rajiv Anand on his appointment as the MD & CEO of the Bank. The Board looks forward to working closely with Rajiv and the management team to deliver strong and robust growth while prioritizing highest standards of governance. The Board would like to express its gratitude to the Reserve Bank of India for its invaluable support throughout the process. The Board, the Management team and all employees look forward to welcoming Rajiv to the IndusInd family and growing this franchise to its full potential.
Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.
The bank reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
