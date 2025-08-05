Board of KPI Green Energy approves raising up to Rs 700 cr via green bonds

At meeting held on 05 August 2025

The Board of KPI Green Energy at its meeting held on 05 August 2025 has approved raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible certified GREEN BONDS in the nature of debentures or any other form of non-convertible debentures at one or more times in one or more series or tranches on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount up to Rs 700 crore, subject to the prevailing market conditions.

