Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAMHI Hotels spurts after MIDC approves extension for Navi Mumbai project

SAMHI Hotels spurts after MIDC approves extension for Navi Mumbai project

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SAMHI Hotels rose 4.71% to Rs 207.90 after the company received confirmation from MIDC for an extension to develop its dual-branded hotel project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The hospitality firm said the project, located near the Navi Mumbai International Airport and DY Patil Stadium, will feature around 700 rooms across two globally recognized brands Westin (Upper Upscale) and Fairfield by Marriott (Upper Mid-scale) subject to the execution of definitive agreements. Phase 1 of the project, comprising approximately 400 rooms, will be developed first.

According to SAMHI, the MIDCs extension clears the path to begin development of what will be the companys largest hotel asset by number of rooms, marking its entry into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and reinforcing its strategy to scale through high-quality, demand-accretive assets in key gateway markets.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Jakhanwala, chairman and managing director of SAMHI Hotels, said, We are delighted to receive MIDCs confirmation, which unlocks a transformational opportunity for SAMHI in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This marquee development positions us to capture the diverse demand segments around the Navi Mumbai International Airport and DY Patil Stadium corridor.

The project is strategically located along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, with connectivity to major infrastructure projects including the Atal Setu Trans-Harbour Link, making it an attractive hospitality destination catering to business, aviation, MICE, and leisure demand.

SAMHI currently operates 31 hotels with a portfolio of 4,862 rooms across 13 cities in India, under management partnerships with global hotel operators such as Marriott, IHG, and Hyatt.

The company said the project aligns with the commercial expansion of Navi Mumbai and is expected to significantly enhance SAMHIs scale and brand presence in Indias largest hospitality market.

The company's board will consider Q2FY26 results today, 28 October 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Samhi Hotels surged 308.51% to Rs 17.28 crore while net sales rose 8.93% to Rs 272.21 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Birlasoft

Raymond slips after Q2 PAT plunges 81% YoY to Rs 11 cr

A-1 Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

CarTrade Tech jumps after strong Q2 earnings

L&T's Heavy Engineering Vertical secures significant orders across global and domestic markets

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story